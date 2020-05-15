Avery Jones will transfer from North Carolina to East Carolina according to an announcement from Jones on Friday afternoon.

The 2018 prospect out of Havelock was ranked 3-star by Rivals. He ranked No. 19 in the state and No. 26 at his position by Rivals.

The 6-4, 305 offensive lineman also played at defensive tackle and led Havelock to 14-2 record, a Coastal 3A conference title and a spot in the 3A state title game.

Jones earned an invite to the 2017 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas • Coached by Caleb King.

The Havelock native is the ninth player to depart from the UNC program this offseason.

It is the third transfer to come to ECU in the last eight days after Arkansas running back Chase Hayden made his decision to move to Greenville earlier this week and Alabama defensive back Nigel Knott made his announcement just over a week ago.