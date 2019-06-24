Teylor Jackson announced his commitment to East Carolina on Monday. He is the second H.D. Woodson product to commit for the Pirates in the last two days after teammate Sean Tucker took the plunge on Sunday.

The 6-1, 212 pounder out of Washington, D.C. is a hybrid defensive player played strong safety last season for a team that went 10-4. Jackson recorded 110 tackles including 58 solo tackles to go along with two interceptions.

His Warrior team won the conference championship and then made it all the way to the finals of the DCSAA 2-A state championship game where they eventually fell to Friendship Collegiate 13-0.

Jackson holds ten offers including five Power 5 offers from West Virginia, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Pittsburgh. Others include Morgan State, Temple and Toledo.

Fontel Mines is the new tight ends and inside receivers coach for the Pirates. He is also the recruiting coordinator at ECU and has been handling Jackson’s recruitment all winter and into the spring.

“We had great talks about how ECU would be a great fit for me and talked not just about football but about life,” said Jackson, “I really liked the dorms and just liked the campus vibe overall and I like the defensive scheme at ECU.”

The addition of Jackson gives the Pirates twelve known commitments for the class of 2020.

The addition of Teylor Jackson along with Woodson teammate, defensive back Sean Tucker adds to a growing group of Pirates including Tucker Berwick High defensive back Teagan Wilk, Clover, South Carolina linebacker Shon Brown, Orlando Edgewater linebacker Eric Doctor, Highland springs cornerback David Laney, J’Vian McCray from West Brunswick, Palmyra, Virginia lineman Walt Stribling, Irvington, N.J. defensive back Nasir Clerk, Southwest Edgecombe defensive tackle Jaquaez Powell, Fredrick, Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Foote and cornerback CJ Crump from Greensboro Page.

