PirateIllustrated - The Battle Between Defense and Offense Continues for ECU

Coach Houston says ECU put in a solid practice in on Tuesday after a day off on Monday.

He said the process is one of the most important aspects of fall camp.

"Going out each day with incredible effort, focused every single day, getting a good night sleep and then doing it again and again," said Houston on Tuesday.

Along the offensive line, ECU has players with the ability to play multiple positions and Houston says most can play all five.

On defense, he likes the play of Rick D'Abreu at defensive end and the play of Kareem Stinson and said his linebackers are doing a good job.

The Pirates are just fifteen practices into the fall and are quickly adjusting to a new system defensively under new defensive coordinator Blake Harrell.

But Houston says it's a battle every day between offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and his troops and the defense.

The ECU offense got the better of it in last Friday's scrimmage after the defense dominated the first scrimmage a week prior.

The Pirates expect to go through a light workout on Thursday after a day off tomorrow before scrimmaging again on Friday for the third time this fall. Afterward the team will take Saturday off before repeating the recent practice schedule process on Sunday.