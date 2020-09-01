Theodore Lockley Talks About His East Carolina Decision
Daytona Beach's Mainland High wide receiver Theodore Lockley announced his verbal commitment to East Carolina Tuesday night.Lockley let ECU know when he contacted Pirate assistant Fontel Mines of h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news