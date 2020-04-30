News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 13:38:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Four Lead For CB Omar Daniels Who Adds East Carolina Offer

Colquitt County cornerback Omar Daniels snags his 18th college football offer from East Carolina.
Colquitt County cornerback Omar Daniels snags his 18th college football offer from East Carolina.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

One of East Carolina’s most recent offers went to cornerback Omar Daniels out of Colquitt, County High in Moultrie, Georgia.He has been contacted by several of the ECU coaches and is primarily work...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}