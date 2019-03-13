Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 20:42:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Three Schools Standing Out So Far for Rivals 3-Star RB Rahjai Harris

Axlt7qymwwfvvygn95rs
Duncan, South Carolina Rivals 3-Star running back Rahjai Harris likes what he is seeing and hearing from ECU.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of the 2020 prospects that ECU is keeping a close eye on is running back Rahjai Harris out of Duncan, South Carolina.Harris picked up an ECU offer last year under the old staff and the new staf...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}