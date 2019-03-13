Three Schools Standing Out So Far for Rivals 3-Star RB Rahjai Harris
One of the 2020 prospects that ECU is keeping a close eye on is running back Rahjai Harris out of Duncan, South Carolina.Harris picked up an ECU offer last year under the old staff and the new staf...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news