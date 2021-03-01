Three-Star Center Brian Parker Likes What He Is Hearing From ECU
Cincinnati lineman Brian Parker out of St. Xavier High continues to collect new offers, the latest of which came from East Carolina late last week.The 6-5, 285 pounder ranks 5th overall as a center...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news