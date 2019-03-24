Irvington, New Jersey cornerback Nasir Clerk took a visit to ECU over the weekend after being offered earlier this year. He came away highly impressed and committed to the school on Sunday.

We caught up with him at his home upon his return where he discussed some of the factors in his decision.

“I decided to commit because I went on a visit to ECU and I really enjoyed the love that the coaching staff was showing me,” Clerk told PirateIllustrated.com Sunday night, “and there was a lot of good energy after the practice. I think Coach Houston is going to do very well. The program is going to be really good in a couple of years.”

Outside receivers coach Drew Dudzic who delivered the offer back in January and cornerback coach Brandon Lynch also handled Clerk’s recruitment for the Pirates.

Lynch made the biggest impression on the rising senior and he told PI that he really had a good time on his trip to Greenville over the weekend to check out the program.

“I really enjoyed my visit,” said Clerk, “I really liked the facilities and I have a good relationship with the corners coach Brandon Lynch and that played a big part of it as the reason why I committed as well.”

“I believe he is a great coach and he is going to better me on and off the field. We talk often about every two days. We talk about football, school and life.”

The Irvington, New Jersey product plays a variety of positions including cornerback, safety and some at wide receiver and also returns kicks. He holds five offers in addition to the ECU offer to include Cincinnati, Buffalo, Northern Illinois, UMass and Syracuse.

He was also receiving interest from Rutgers, Illinois, Kentucky, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Clerk delivered 20 tackles last season and 23 the year prior on defense and rushed 58 times for 233 yards and caught four passes for 151 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

His Irvington squad went 9-4 last year and made three rounds into the state playoffs before falling to Phillipsburg 42-7 back in November.

The 6-2, 160 pounder has good speed and the ability to battle for the football. He is ranked three stars by Rivals.com and talked about what he liked most about ECU.

“I loved the positive energy that they brought. They were improving and during the practice they were competing as a team and I liked that a lot,” said Clerk, “I’m very excited.”