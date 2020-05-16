Three-Star QB Billy Edwards Goes In Depth As Decision Looms
One of the highest priority targets for East Carolina this recruiting cycle is Burke, Virginia quarterback Billy Edwards.The Rivals 3-Star led Lake Braddock to the regional championship game, falli...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news