Carter Boatwright Both Excited & Intrigued With New ECU Offer

Colquitt County Rivals 3-Star tight end Carter Boatwright discusses his new offer from ECU, his timeline for a decision and more.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Norman Park, Georgia tight end Carter Boatwright is one of the latest to receive a new offer from East CarolinaThe 6-6, 225 pound Colquitt County High product played for a Packers team that went 14...

