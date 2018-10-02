Keyshawn Canady and Tim Irvin have both exited the program according to ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery Tuesday morning.

Montgomery said Canady "basically he quit the team to be honest" and Coach Mo said he hopes that Canady finds another team to go to and wished him luck.

"To be completely candid, we chose to let him move on. He will hopefully be moving on to another program. A lot of care and concern for him," said Montgomery, "

The 6-1, 189 pound defensive back out of Wallace Rose-Hill was in his sophomore season with the Pirates.

Safety Tim Irvin who transferred over to ECU from Auburn was exited from the program according to Montgomery.

"We have dismissed him for conduct detrimental," Montgomery said.

Irvin, 5-9, 197 is originally out of Miami. He had battled through several injuries over the past couple of years and a prior suspension earlier this season but seemed to be playing his best football in the last couple of weeks.

ECU(2-2/0-1 AAC) travels to Lincoln Financial Field this Saturday to take on Temple(2-3/1-0 AAC) in American Athletic Conference Action. Kickoff is at 12 noon.