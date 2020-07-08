 PirateIllustrated - Toler Kiegley Says His ECU Pledge is a Lockdown Commitment
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 17:31:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Toler Kiegley Says His ECU Pledge is a Lockdown Commitment

Mobile Christian wide receiver Toler Kiegley has committed to ECU and goes in depth on his decision.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
Publisher
@Pir8Illustrated

East Carolina has added their third wide receiver in the last five days with the addition of Toler Kiegley out of Mobile, Alabama.The 6-0, 181 pounder out of Mobile Christian held nine offers that ...

