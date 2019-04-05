Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-05 14:06:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Trifecta of Rivals 3-Stars Among Several Recruits at ECU on Friday

Zsyh3kezajzgvl98cup8
Rivals 3-Star linebacker Tauras Simmons took in practice on Friday at ECU's Cliff Moore Practice Complex.
PirateIllustrated.com photo
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

A number of quality recruits were on hand for ECU's Friday morning practice at Hight Field inside the Cliff Moore Practice Complex including a trifecta of Rivals 3-Star prospects.Two of the three-s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}