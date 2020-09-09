PirateIllustrated - Tuesday ECU Practice Recap

Mike Houston told the press that ECU had a “spirited day and a highly competitive practice” on Tuesday as the team prepares for the season opener against UCF on September 26.

He said the staff is getting closer to assembling the team’s first depth chart of the season although it has not been easy with so many players out due to Covid19 that he stated included “a lot of front line guys.”

The good thing is those numbers are getting smaller and smaller and the Pirate head coach says he hopes to be back at full strength by next week.

Houston likes the way his secondary is shaping up on defense and stated that his defensive line has what he termed as “an army of leaders” led by Appalachian State transfer Chris Willis along with Deangelo McKinnie, Hozey Haji-Badri and Damir Faison.

He said Jaquan McMillan has had an outstanding preseason in the defensive secondary along with Shawn Dourseau, Warren Saba, Juan Powelll and Malik Fleming. Tank Robinson and Robert Kennedy have been among those missing some practice time while guys like freshmen defensive backs like David Laney and Shawn Tucker have been putting in good work.

The team got in a lot of special teams work on kickoff coverage, punt and field goal teams and ECU plans to scrimmage most likely on Friday with officials.

Catch Coach Houston’s post practice words from Tuesday in their entirety as preseason camp coverage continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.