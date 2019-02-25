Tuscarora WR Jordan Addison Picks Up an Offer From ECU
Wide receiver, defensive back Jordan Addison out of Frederick Maryland's Tuscarora High picked up an offer from ECU over the weekend.Addison is working with Pirate assistant and head of ECU recruit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news