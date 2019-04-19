ECU picked up an addition to the class of 2019 in 6-11 center Edra Luster out of Tyler Junior College in Texas.

Luster visited ECU last week and came away impressed with the program. Steve Roccaforte is credited with his recruitment for the Pirates.

Last season Luster averaged right at five points a game and nearly five rebounds. He is a 51 percent shooter and a 62 percent from the charity stripe.

Originally out of Oakland, California, Luster played his high school basketball early in his career at Skyline High averaging 8.5 points and 9.5 rebounds. He later spent time at James Logan High in Union City where he averaged 10.1 points a game, 2.8 blocked shots and eight rebounds for a team that went 28-6.

With his addition, ECU has now signed seven new players for next year's squad.