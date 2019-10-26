PI AUDIO: MIKE HOUSTON'S POST GAME PRESS CONFERENCE

USF made easy work of ECU in a convincing 45-20 victory Saturday night in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. With the win, USF evened their record at 4-4 and 2-2 in AAC play and in the process they extended their all-time series lead to 9-1 over the Pirates.

The Bulls got 129 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Jordan Cronkite in addition to 99 yards from Jah’Quez Evans who got into the act at quarterback in the first half. Evans scampered for a big 34-yard touchdown with four minutes to go in the second quarter to put USF up by three touchdowns before Cronkite’s ten yard touchdown run made it 35-7 at halftime.

Jordan McCloud was also solid for USF. He threw for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Randall St. Felix and Jacob Mathis before yielding to Kirk Rygol in the second half. Rygol then went 6-12 for 74 yards including a 24-yard touchdown strike to Terrence Horne early in the fourth quarter.

“Great team win, but we got to get a lot of things cleaned up,” said USF coach Charlie Strong who didn’t mince words, “You look at our penalties, it was way too many penalties. You know it’s no reason for it and we’ve got to get it corrected because if we play a good team, we lose that game.”

The Pirates only breath of life in the game came on the first play of the game when Tyler Snead took the opening kickoff for an ECU record one hundred yards for a touchdown that gave the Pirates an early 7-0 lead.

Jake Verity kicked a couple of field goals and Bryan Gagg came in late in the game to make his collegiate debut at quarterback. His only throw of the game was good for ECU’s only touchdown pass of the day on a five-yard Jeremy Lewis reception, but by then the game was already way out of hand.

First year ECU head coach Mike Houston is fast having to adjust to losing. That is something he hasn’t done an abundance of over the course of his career. He was clearly not pleased with the performance of his ball club.

“Certainly very disappointed with the outcome of the ballgame. It’s not what we expect from ourselves. It’s not what we want to be,” said Houston, “Too many critical errors at the wrong time that put ourselves in bad situations and we didn’t take advantage of some opportunities that we had. You can’t do that if you’re going to win a football game against a good football team in this conference.”