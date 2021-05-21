USF Topples East Carolina 7-0

USF picked up a 7-0 Friday shutout victory over (10)East Carolina in game three of the four game AAC regular season series at USF Baseball Stadium in Tampa.

Jack Jasiak gave up no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks to improve to 5-7 on the season with the victory for USF.

For East Carolina(38-12/20-7 AAC), Carson Whisenhunt(5-1) absorbed his first loss of the season to fall to 5-1. Whisenhunt gave up five runs on six hits with eight strikeouts before five others saw action in relief.

The Bulls got things started quickly with a Jake Sullivan sacrifice fly that scored the first run of the game. That was followed by a Daniel Cantu three-run homer to right center for an early 4-0 lead and never looked back.

USF(23-26/13-14) added a run in the fifth and two more in the seventh and cruised the rest of the way.

The two teams meet again on Saturday to close out the AAC regular season with a 1 o’clock first pitch.

BOX SCORE