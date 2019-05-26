News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-26 11:25:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Va. Beach Rising Junior D-Line Prodigy Expects to Visit ECU

Wojdpfpnvpzabekrq0dw
Princess Anne defensive lineman Marquise Brunson breaks down the latest in his ECU recruitment. (Rivals.com photo)
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

One of the real prodigies in the upcoming junior class of 2021 in Princess Anne High School defensive lineman Marquise Brunson.Not even sixteen years old yet, the 6-3, 270 pounder is growing more e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}