Vance Offensive Lineman Omari Allen Commits to ECU

Vance County offensive lineman Omari Allen took a visit to East Carolina on June 19th for the Pirates' Big Man Camp and impressed the coaching staff.

On Thursday, Allen had further talks on a subsequent visit with the coaches in Greenville, picked up his first scholarship offer and has verbally committed to the Pirates.

"Had a great and overwhelming conversation today with Mike Houston and Steve Shankweiler and I'm fully excited to say that I have earned my first D1 offer to ECU and that I'm 100% committed," Allen said via Twitter on Thursday.

The 6-5, 310 pounder has been recruited by offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler along with passing game coordinator, tight ends and inside receivers coach Latrell Scott.

The addition of Allen gives the Pirates their fifth 2022 commitment in the past week.

South County, wide receiver Brock Spalding out of Lorton, Virginia, Louisburg College, cornerback Shavon Revel, defensive end Ja'Maurion Franklin from Lake City, S.C. and offensive lineman Elisha Samples out of North Forsyth in Cumming, Georgia comprise ECU's current announced commitments.