ECU senior defensive end Kendall Futrell and junior Lou Groza Award placekicker nominee Jake Verity made second team All AAC while junior offensive lineman D’Ante Smith and freshman wideout C.J. Johnson collected honorable mention honors according to an announcement from the league office on Wednesday.

Futrell, who was credited with 63 tackles including 37 solo stops, led ECU in four statistical catagories, it was his first all league accolade. He led ECU in sacks with 11 which ranked third in the AAC and also led the Pirates in tackles for a loss with 16, forced fumbles with three and quarterback hurries with 11.

He ranked 12th in the nation in sacks, 21st in tackles for a loss and forced fumbles. He also ranked third in the AAC for stops behind the line.

For Verity, it was his second All-AAC designation. He led the league in field goals with 24 and kick scoring with 105 points which ranked 20th in the nation and was third overall in the league in total scoring. Verity ranked second in the country in made field goals and field goals made per game with two.