-ECU Media Relations press release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – ECU defensive end Nate Harvey and placekicker Jake Verity have been named American Athletic Conference Defensive and Special Teams Players-of-the-Week respectively, league officials announced Monday morning.

Harvey booked six tackles (four solo), 3.0 sacks (-15 yards) and 3.5 TFLs (-16 yards) in ECU’s 37-35 win over Old Dominion. The Knightdale, N.C. native played a key role for ECU’s defense which recorded 15 TFLs and 9.0 sacks, while holding the Monarchs to just 21 rushing yards. Currently the senior lineman ranks first nationally in TFLs per game (2.8), while standing fourth in sacks per game (1.63). He has been credited with a sack in three of four contests (1.5/N.C. A&T, 2.0/USF, 3.0/ODU) this season and registered at least one TFL in all four games (4.5/N.C. A&T, 1.0/UNC, 2.0/USF, 3.5/ODU).

Verity picked up his second career league player-of-the-week accolade after connecting on a 38-yard game-winning field goal with 46 seconds remaining against Old Dominion. The Bremen, Ga. native is perfect on the season in field goal tries (8-of-8), which stands first at the FBS level based on number of makes (along with Utah State’s Dominik Eberle). The junior specialist also ranks first in FG percentage, third field goals made per game and 28th in scoring. Additionally, Verity has converted on 12-of-13 PATs and scored a team-best 36 points.

Harvey and Verity are the second and third Pirates this season to be honored by the league office following Davondre Robinson’s Honor Roll selection on Sept. 10.

ECU (2-2, 0-1 AAC) will be back in action on Saturday, Oct. 6 when it travels to Temple. Kickoff is slated for 12 noon (EDT) and will be televised on ESPNews.