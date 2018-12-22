Virginia Tech has notified East Carolina of their desire to not play the Pirates in their previously scheduled home games with the Pirates in 2019, 2023 or 2025 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

The Pirates declined to play the Hokies last September due to Hurricane Florence and subsequently played N.C. State at the end of the season to make up the lost game instead of traveling to Virginia Tech.

That decision didn't go over well at all in Blacksburg and Virginia Tech has now dropped three upcoming scheduled games including the one slated for next season in Greenville.

The Hokies do however still list ECU for a scheduled home game in Lane Stadium September 7 of 2024.

ECU just released a statement Saturday afternoon on the issue.

“We received communication from Virginia Tech late Friday afternoon concerning the future of our football series and were notified, contrary to our existing contracts, it would not play ECU in Greenville during the 2019, 2023 and 2025 seasons."

The Pirates also further clarified their position on not playing the contest last September.



“While this is disappointing, especially from a regional interest standpoint and given our long-standing partnership, ECU's decision not to travel to Blacksburg last September was based on imminent safety concerns related to Hurricane Florence, which tragically claimed multiple fatalities and devastated many North Carolina communities that are still in the recovery process today. Ultimately, the decision was made for the safety and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and their families and that will always be our top priority.”

This leaves ECU with a hole in their schedule for next season and multiple games to fill in the not too distant future.

