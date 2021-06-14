Washington RB Terry Moore Earns New East Carolina Offer
Local Washington High running back/defensive back Terry Moore has picked up a new offer from East Carolina after his recent visit to the Greenville campus.At ECU he is bring recruited by offensive ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news