News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 13:07:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Watkins Mill's David Okoli Builds Strong ECU Relationship

Ummk9pqqmrbfqeegr1u0
Gaithersburg (Md) Watkins Mill product Davis Okoli grabbed an ECU offer and discussed his recruitment.
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated.com
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

Gaithersburg (Md) Watkins Mill product Davis Okoli grabbed an ECU offer in the past 24 hours and we caught up with the 6-0, 180 pound wide receiver to gage his reaction.Okoli has been communicating...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}