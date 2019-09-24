ECU hits the road to play the Monarchs looking for to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

The Pirates' upcoming game with Old Dominion sets up as one of ECU's better remaining regional series with the two schools located just a couple of hours apart.

The Pirates enter this week's game at 2-2 after beating William & Mary 19-7 while ODU comes in at 1-2 after losses to both Virginia and Virginia Tech and a three-point victory over Norfolk State to open the season.

Mike Houston talked about this week's encounter with Old Dominion on Tuesday.

"Each week, each game is the biggest game of the year. This week is huge for us. It's the only game we play this week," Houston told PirateIllustrated.com, "Our goal is going to be the same this year, next year and the year after is we're going to work on being the very best we can be. We've got to work on improving the things we are not doing well. We've got to work on playing better together. Work on maximizing our God given potential individually and collectively. Those are the things we can control each week and give us a chance to win and I promise you we'll be ready to go on Saturday."

"We're facing a pretty stiff challenge this week going to Old Dominion. They've had a couple of close losses the past two weeks but losses where they played very, very well leading Virginia 17-0 at one point last week before finally losing that game in the end ," said Houston.

The Monarchs have Houston's full attention with a lot of regional ramifications on the line on Saturday.

"Certainly they're playing better and better each week so it's a tremendous challenge on the road. It will be their second game in their new facility up there, so I'm sure they'll be excited and ready to play," Houston said, "I'm sure we'll have a good week of practice and the guys will go up there with a great attitude, determined and ready to get after it to see what we can do."

Houston said last week's workouts had a lot to do with who got to play in the backfield where Trace Christian put his opportunity to good use, rushing for 91 yards on 14 carries to lead the ECU ground game. Tay Williams also looked solid with 71 yards on just five carries.

Tay and Trace got their opportunities last week based on practice last Tuesday and Wednesday and we've told those guys that they will decide who plays this week based on who performs this week during practice."

"It is good to have some options and the competition right now will bring out the best in all of those guys in the room. We always say the cream will rise to the top so we'll see how that goes this week," said Houston.

On the other hand, Houston said he was not pleased with nine penalties last week and they will look to clean that up this Saturday in Norfolk.

“Don’t get a penalty on the five-yard line that backs you up to the 20. That’s a good start right there. I do feel like a lot of times Saturday, much like the play I’m talking about, it’s a small thing. It’s a fundamental thing that we’ve got to do a better job with right there in order to not put ourselves in a long yardage situation when we’re inside the five-yard line. It’s not making those mistakes in those critical moments. It’s making the big catch when you have the opportunity down the field. A lot of those things, execution-wise, we’ve got to keep improving on."

"Did we see improvement from the week before? Absolutely. The big thing that we talked about on Sunday is I’m not real happy with the nine penalties. Because most of those are easily correctible. But we’ve got to correct them. The excuse of being a freshman or whatever, we’re five games in. If you’re a freshman and you’re playing, we don’t have time for you to grow up. You need to play like an older player. You’ve got to. Or that gives me reps, one of the two. We’ve got to do a better job correcting those mistakes, those things that are keeping us from capitalizing on our possessions.”

ODU is a different team than they were last year. Former ECU defensive coordinator David Blackwell is there now for one thing. They have 42 different players and 30 transfers and 17 junior college transfers.

"When you look at them on film, they're a big, good looking football team. There are athletes all over the place and they've playing better every week."

The first year ECU head coach says he expects both offensive lineman Cortez Herrin and running back Demetrius Mauney to be ready to go after getting shook up in the William & Mary contest.

Inside receiver Tyler Snead talked about the challenge ODU presents for an improving ECU ball club looking to get ahead of the curve in Norfolks.

"ODU is a great team. Last year they played us tough. They've got Coach Blackwell from last year, he's a great coach," said Snead, "We're preparing during the week, we prepare hard with this staff and we're excited for this weekend."

"He's a great coach and he's still a great coach. We love him, now he's on the other side so it's going to be fun but we've got to do it. What he's running is similar but with new players so we'll find out how they are. They're young and athletic and a very good team, young and talented, so we'll see."

"I think we're doing a better job of throwing the ball. Holton is throwing it a lot so I think we're going to be good. This last game we knew William & Mary liked to bring pressure on third down so a lot more quick hitters and stuff like that," Snead stated, "We have been running the ball effectively so running the ball will open up the passing game a little more."

AAC special teams player of the week Jake Verity scored 13 of ECU's 19 points last week.

"It's definitely an exciting award to earn personally but we have to put that behind me and do what it takes this week to win," said Verity, "It always helps being comfortable, getting on a hot streak like that going on the field. Getting a lot of reps. Of course we want to score more touchdowns than field goals, but when I hit that many in one game it keeps flowing."

Verity narrowly pushed a 55-yard field goal to the right and that's the one he remembers as much as any of them.

"Yeah, it's always a nag when you miss a kick you know you can make but again it's something you have to put behind you so you can focus on your next kick," Verity told PI, "I struck the ball well but obviously three points is three points and I failed to make that completion on the field goals. Looking back I would have focused a little more and changed my trajectory but you can't really worry about it now. It's over."

Game time is set for 6 o'clock at Ballard Stadium in Norfolk for ECU - ODU on ESPN+.

