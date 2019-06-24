News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 12:49:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Woodson's Teylor Jackson is Fired Up To Be Coming To ECU

E7aivwexydfcwrejnrch
Teylor Jackson is the
Mark Lindsay • PirateIllustrated
@Pir8Illustrated
Publisher

The announcement of Teylor Jackson committing to ECU on Monday to ECU adds to a growing group of 2020 pledges.Jackson is the second H.D. Woodson product to commit for the Pirates in the last two da...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}