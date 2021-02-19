WR De'Andre Coleman Updates The Latest Including a New ECU Offer
With a future need at wide receiver, East Carolina has sent out a couple of new offers at that position. One of them went to De’Andre Coleman out of Hueytown, Alabama.The Rivals 3-Star is currently...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news