(8)ECU exploded for six runs in the fifth inning to erase a two-run deficit and that was the difference in the Pirates’ 6-2 win over Cincinnati to sweep the weekend series at Marge Schott Stadium Sunday afternoon.

It was the Pirates’ seventh series sweep of the season and fourth on the road to eliminate the Bearcats from the regular season AAC title hunt.

Spencer Brickhouse with a two-run homer and Alec Burleson both delivered at the plate with three hits and two RBI apiece to lead ECU offensively. Lane Hoover and Turner Brown also delivered with a pair of hits.

With the win ECU improved to 36-11 and 16-2 in AAC play while the Bearcats fell to 22-25 and 11-10 in conference action.

Tyler Smith(6-0) lasted six innings on the mound, giving up just two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts against just one walk to grab the Sunday win for the Pirates. Cam Colmore came on in relief in the seventh before Evan Voliva entered in the eighth inning to close out the game for ECU.

Clayton Colton(2-2) got the start for Cincinnati. He lasted four and two-thirds innings before A.J. Kullman and eventually Nathan Moore worked in relief for the Bearcats.

Cole Murphy’s base hit allowed Joey Wiemer to score to give Cincinnati an early 1-0 lead in the second inning.

A two-out RBI double down the right field line to the wall by Wyatt Stapp brought in Eric Santiago all the way from first base to extend the Bearcat lead to 2-0.

In the fifth inning, a Ryder Giles sacrifice fly and a Lane Hoover RBI base hit even the contest at two runs apiece. Spencer Brickhouse then singled to left to score a pair of ECU runs. That was followed by an Alec Burleson two run blast to right and suddenly ECU was up 6-2.

The Pirates travel to (15)UNC for a 6 o’clock matchup next Wednesday night.