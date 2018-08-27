On Monday, PirateIllustrated.com asked third year ECU head coach Scottie Montgomery his biggest concerns when it comes to North Carolina A&T.

“The first thing that we have to be very mindful of is their play at defensive end. Darryl Johnson is a playmaker, he is an impact player," Montgomery told PirateIllustrated.com, "He had more of a positive effect on the outcome of the game than anybody. He made a big play down there on the goal line where he got inside the tight end and created a tackle for a loss."

The All-MEAC first teamer last year logged 40 tackles (25 solos), 15½ tackles for loss, 6½ sacks and 4 forced fumbles.

"The last play of the game where he was able to create a turnover by just outworking his opponent. He presents a huge challenge for us. We’ve really got to do a good job of getting him blocked. He is a really talented pass rusher. He could be a guy that you see on Sunday’s for a long time. Really, really impressed with how he plays the game."

Cornerback senior Timandre Abram was on the All-MEAC first team last year with 8 pass break-ups and 29 tackles (20 solos) and the other corner, sophomore Mac McCain made AP All-America third team last year and was second on team with 46 tackles with 6 interceptions. He returned three of those for touchdowns.

Walter Payton Award watch list candidate Lamar Raynard came into last weeks season opener at 26-0 as the A&T State starter at quarterback. The High Point product made it 27 straight last Saturday with a 20-17 win over (6)Jacksonville State.

Montgomery says you also have to be mindful of the Aggie quarterback because he brings all of the tools necessary for victory and he is a guy who expects to win every time out.

"Offensively, we’ve got to be able to maintain this quarterback. He can run, he can throw and we’ve got to get him contained. Our pass rush lanes have to be correct every single time," Montgomery said.

"They’re really talented at back, so it puts you in a situation that you feel you have to load the box, but he’s so talented at quarterback that you have to keep him in the box. Those are the types of things that we’re worried about.

MEAC’s leading rusher was Marquell Cartwright last year with 1,190 yards and 14 TDs. He had five 100-yard games. Wide receiver Elijah Bell led the team with 64 catches for 953 yards and school-record 11 touchdowns last year. Junior tackle Marcus Pettiford is the lone returning starter on offensive line. He moves from right tackle to left tackle and has played 649 snaps with 24 pancake blocks. But it doesn't end there.

The Aggie special teams can turn a game around in a hurry as they did last Saturday night when Malik Wilson’s 98-yard kickoff return quickly put the Aggies back out front 14-10 right after a 49-yard touchdown pass had given Jacksonville State the lead.

"On special teams, we have to keep No. 88 (Malik Wilson) bottled up. He’s fast and quick. You go back to last year’s game, he made plays offensively. He had a huge impact against Jacksonville State, taking it back," Montgomery told PI, "I thought the special teams unit for A&T, on that particular play, was as well coached and well-executed as we’ve seen. Then when you have a guy like him back there catching it, they’re good.”

ECU hosts (1-0) North Carolina A&T this Saturday night at 6 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in the Pirates' home opener. Stay tuned for continuing coverage all week here on PI.

