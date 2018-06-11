Darius Williams out of Hemingway High in South Carolina made his verbal commitment to East Carolina on Monday.

The Hemingway product was credited with 110 tackles last season in just nine games for a 12-1 team that lost in the second round of the South Carolina high school playoffs to C.E. Murray High 20-19. It was the only close game of the season for the Tigers.

Hemingway also produced ECU wide receiver Jabril Soloman.

Williams, who camped at ECU two weekends ago, projects as an outside linebacker or defensive end at ECU and he talked to PI on Friday about his ECU recruitment for PirateIllustrated.com Premium.