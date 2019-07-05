ECU has been hunting for one really good, quality quarterback for the class of 2020 and they landed their man on Friday when Mason Garcia committed to the Pirates.

Garcia informed new ECU head coach Mike Houston of his intentions and Garcia said he was fired up to hear the news.

In addition to ECU, the Rivals four-Star 6-4, 205 pounder out of Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach held at least thirteen offers. His offer list included Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Missouri, Syracuse and Pittsburgh in addition to Colorado State, Bowling Green, Kent State, Charlotte and Akron.

Garcia said he decided not to publish a top five because in the end it really came down to a pair of schools.

“In the end it came down to Syracuse and ECU,” Garcia told PirateIllustrated.com this afternoon.

Garcia made numerous trips to ECU and the last one sealed the deal with new ECU head coach Mike Houston.

“I went down there on June 21st and we had a one on one talk with me just understanding what he wants and how he wanted to do his recruiting process, said Garcia, "I understood everything he was talking about and I gave him a call the next week and let him know I wanted to be a Pirate.”

Garcia’s Carolina Forest squad made it to the second round of last year’s SCHSL 5A playoffs where the Panthers fell to Summerville 45-13 after leading by a touchdown at halftime. Garcia passed for two thousand yards and ran for nearly 700 yards last season.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder was a standout this spring at both the Rivals Camp Series presented by Adidas in Fort Mill as well as the Elite Position Training Skills Showcase in Irmo, South Carolina where he impressed the Rivals analysts enough to gain four-star status with the network.

He is ranked 20th at quarterback nationally and is the number five overall recruit in the state of South Carolina. The rangy 6-5, 215 pounder also averaged a double-double for the Carolina Forest basketball team last season.

Catch our complete in-depth interview on PirateIllustrated.com Premium where Garcia breaks down his decision making process and much more.

The Pirates are currently at 16 known commitments for the ECU class of 2020.

Garcia joins Louisburg College defensive endElijah Robinson, linebackerTeylor Jacksonand defensive backSean Tucker out of Woodson High in Washington, D.C.,Tucker Berwick High defensive backTeagan Wilk, Clover, South Carolina linebackerShon Brown, Aldie, Virginia wideoutTyler Savage, Orlando Edgewater linebackerEric Doctor, Highland springs cornerbackDavid Laney,J’Vian McCrayfrom West Brunswick, Palmyra, Virginia linemanWalt Stribling, Irvington, N.J. defensive backNasir Clerk, Southwest Edgecombe defensive tackle Jaquaez Powell, Fredrick, Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Foote, Laurenburg defensive endJason Romeroand cornerbackCJ Crump from Greensboro Page.

More on the way as coverage of the ECU class of 2020 continues here on PirateIllustrated.com.